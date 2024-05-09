🌊 The Current: Youngkin stays on as VCU's speaker

🎓 Gov. Youngkin will remain VCU's commencement speaker this Saturday despite some students and faculty demanding his removal and reports of a planned protest. (NBC12)

📚 School Board member Dawn Page, who represents the 8th District, will not be running for re-election this year. (South Richmond News)

🎸 Sam Ash, a longtime Henrico music shop, is closing following the chain's plans to shut down all of its stores nationwide. (BizSense)