12 things to do in Richmond this Mother's Day weekend

I don't know about you, but Richmond weekend's forecast is looking like "hot summer nights, mid-July" energy.

Thursday

🎤 The first night of the Summer Sounds Concert Series at Stony Point includes KOS Band, an art walk and lawn games. 5-7pm.

🎶 Another first: Music at Main Street Station concert kicks off with the Brencore All-Stars, who will perform a tribute to Frankie Beverly and Maze. 5:30-8pm. Free.

🛼 Every wanted to watch some River City roller derby? There's a home team re-match at the Rollerdome (4902 Williamsburg Rd.) from 7-9pm. $7 at the door.

Friday

🏝️ Friday Cheers on Brown's Island has Mackenzie Roark & the Hotpants and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country. 6-9:30pm. $10 advance, $15 at the door.

Saturday

🧘 VMFA community yoga with Align Yoga Rocks & Reiki from 9-10am. Pay what you can.

🎟️ Strawberry Street Festival at Clark Springs Elementary School will have food, live DJs, magicians, carnival games, bounce houses and raffle prizes as a fundraiser for Fox Elementary. Individual tickets are $1. Wristbands are $45. 11am-4pm.

🌺 Church Hill Spring Fest is back for its second year at Libby Hill Park with music, nearly 50 vendors and food trucks. 12-4pm.

🍻 RVA Bluegrass and Brews Festival will be in the Alley behind AlterNatives Boutique in Carytown and have live bluegrass, craft beers and local vendors. 12-6pm.

🍓 Strawberry Jam Fest at River City Roll will have strawberry-inspired dishes, a strawberry sweets bake off, a local celebrity dunk tank and a Taylor Swift tribute. 2-8:30pm.

⚽ ️Home opener for the Richmond Ivy, our new women's soccer team, against Virginia Marauders FC will be at City Stadium. 6pm. Tickets start at $12.

🎷 A Night of Sax at the Tin Pan where six saxophonists will be playing R&B, soul and jazz. Doors open at 6pm. $37.50

Sunday

🏳️‍🌈 Big Gay Mom Market at Diversity Richmond is an outdoor shop with LGBTQ+ vendors, live music and food trucks. 12 to 4pm.