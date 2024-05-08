3 hours ago - News

🌊 The Current: Preschool found loaded gun at school

headshot
headshot
The Main Street Station Clock Tower canoeing down a river.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

A 3-year-old was found with a loaded handgun in her backpack at Maymont Preschool on Monday. (Times-Dispatch)

  • A family member was charged with a misdemeanor count of allowing access to firearms by children.

🧑‍💻 Virginia Poverty Law Center launched FightMyEviction.org, a free online resource available in English and Spanish to help people facing eviction navigate the process and find help. (VPM)

🌭 The "Wienermobile" will be at local Kroger stores today through Sunday offering Wienermobile tours, "big dog" selfies and handing out Weiner Whistles. (WRIC)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Richmond in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more