🌊 The Current: Preschool found loaded gun at school

A 3-year-old was found with a loaded handgun in her backpack at Maymont Preschool on Monday. (Times-Dispatch)

A family member was charged with a misdemeanor count of allowing access to firearms by children.

🧑‍💻 Virginia Poverty Law Center launched FightMyEviction.org, a free online resource available in English and Spanish to help people facing eviction navigate the process and find help. (VPM)

🌭 The "Wienermobile" will be at local Kroger stores today through Sunday offering Wienermobile tours, "big dog" selfies and handing out Weiner Whistles. (WRIC)