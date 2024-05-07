🌊 The Current: Charges dropped in Irvo Otieno case

Dinwiddie County dropped second-degree murder charges against five of the eight Henrico County sheriff's deputies charged with the death of Irvo Otieno. (WRIC)

Otieno died of asphyxia last year after police and hospital workers physically restrained him while in a mental crisis at Central State Hospital.

🪧 Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters shut down multiple streets Monday as they marched from Monroe Park to Sen. Tim Kaine's downtown Richmond office, calling on him to condemn the response to the protest on VCU's campus last week. (Times-Dispatch)

💰 The Hanover County Supervisor who will pick the county's next School Board member accepted campaign donations from three of the candidates vying for the role. (Times-Dispatch)