🌊 The Current: News from around the state
Virginia State Police declared an anti-war encampment at UVA an "unlawful assembly," used pepper spray to disperse protesters and arrested 25 for trespassing on Saturday night. (Daily Progress)
- In a statement, UVA president Jim Ryan said protesters putting tents up without a permit was a violation of university policy and "left us with no other choice" but to enforce rules.
Virginia Tech faculty and students whom police arrested a week ago at a pro-Palestine encampment could face disciplinary action from the school. (Cardinal News)
- This is because an arrest is referred to the Office of Student Conduct for a hearing, where consequences range from a warning to expulsion.
🗳️ Richmond's new "I Voted" sticker will feature a opossum — which artist Asia Rorick said is the city's "unofficial animal mascot" — filling out a ballot. (WRIC)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more