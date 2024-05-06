🌊 The Current: News from around the state

Virginia State Police declared an anti-war encampment at UVA an "unlawful assembly," used pepper spray to disperse protesters and arrested 25 for trespassing on Saturday night. (Daily Progress)

Virginia Tech faculty and students whom police arrested a week ago at a pro-Palestine encampment could face disciplinary action from the school. (Cardinal News)

This is because an arrest is referred to the Office of Student Conduct for a hearing, where consequences range from a warning to expulsion.

🗳️ Richmond's new "I Voted" sticker will feature a opossum — which artist Asia Rorick said is the city's "unofficial animal mascot" — filling out a ballot. (WRIC)