2 hours ago - News

🌊 The Current: News from around the state

headshot
headshot
Illustration of an otter reading The Current on his phone while floating down a river.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Virginia State Police declared an anti-war encampment at UVA an "unlawful assembly," used pepper spray to disperse protesters and arrested 25 for trespassing on Saturday night. (Daily Progress)

  • In a statement, UVA president Jim Ryan said protesters putting tents up without a permit was a violation of university policy and "left us with no other choice" but to enforce rules.

Virginia Tech faculty and students whom police arrested a week ago at a pro-Palestine encampment could face disciplinary action from the school. (Cardinal News)

  • This is because an arrest is referred to the Office of Student Conduct for a hearing, where consequences range from a warning to expulsion.

🗳️ Richmond's new "I Voted" sticker will feature a opossum — which artist Asia Rorick said is the city's "unofficial animal mascot" — filling out a ballot. (WRIC)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Richmond in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more