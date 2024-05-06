2 hours ago - News

🛩️ 1 sunset pic to go: Richmond Airport

headshot
headshot
A sunset with the silhouette of a flags and a tower in the background.

Sunset from Richmond International Airport. Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios.

👋🏼 Sabrina here. I love timing my return flights during sunrise or sunset times.

Why? You either get an unreal view from a mile up (weather willing) or you have this view as the first thing you see when leaving Richmond's airport.

P.S. Speaking of flying, U.S. travelers have to get a Real ID by May 7, 2025 if they want to board a domestic flight.

P.S.S. Anyone know what that tower in the distance is?

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Richmond in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more