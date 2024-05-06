🛩️ 1 sunset pic to go: Richmond Airport

👋🏼 Sabrina here. I love timing my return flights during sunrise or sunset times.

Why? You either get an unreal view from a mile up (weather willing) or you have this view as the first thing you see when leaving Richmond's airport.

P.S. Speaking of flying, U.S. travelers have to get a Real ID by May 7, 2025 if they want to board a domestic flight.

P.S.S. Anyone know what that tower in the distance is?