🌊 The Current: USPS apologizes for mail issues

📬 The U.S. postmaster general told Virginia's congressional delegation that USPS "completely botched the implementation" of postal hub reforms, and "the rollout in Richmond was a disaster." (Times-Dispatch)

He apologized for the delays and added that on-time mail delivery has improved in Richmond.

👀 The University of Mary Washington president told the nine UMW students arrested and charged with trespassing during campus protests that he will meet with the Commonwealth's Attorney and ensure they don't face criminal charges. (Fredericksburg Free Press)

💔 Two dogs were found dumped in trash bags along the Buttermilk Trail in the last two days, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control. One died soon after she was found. (WTVR)