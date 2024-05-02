🎉 Richmond’s jampacked weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Welcome to your breakdown of the most packed Richmond weekend in a while — perfect for breaking out of the winter blues. Tonight 🏝 The LiveLoud concert series on Brown's Island kicks off with the Wood Brothers and Lindsay Lou. 6pm. Tickets start at $39.99.

Friday

🎸 The first Friday Cheers concert of the year at Brown's Island opens with Bella White and Colby T. Helms & the Virginia Creepers from 6-9:30pm. $10.

💃🏻 There's a "Popup Salsa Party for the People" at 17th Street Market. 7pm.

Saturday

🕺🏻 The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival on Brown's Island is celebrating Latino culture with live Latin music, artisan markets and Latino restaurants. 12-8pm. Free.

🥳 The 26th annual Asian American Celebration is at the Greater Richmond Convention Center with live performances and food. 11am-7pm. Free.

🏇🏼 Colonial Downs in New Kent is hosting Virginia's largest Kentucky Derby event with music, whiskey and special horse guests. Noon. Free.

🍹 There's a Tacos N Tequila Bar Crawl from 3-10pm that starts at Frozay RVA with food and drink specials, a taco eating contest and live DJs. $30.

Sunday aka Cinco de Mayo

🌮 RVA Taco Festival from 12-6pm at Hardywood West Creek will feature taqueria food trucks like El Guapo and two Mexican-style lagers. 12-6pm. Free.

🇲🇽 The 3rd National Day of Salsa and Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Uptown Alley Richmond is free from 1-4pm. $25 from 5-7pm to see Latin band "Grupo Ritmo Son" and salsa dancing performances.

See the full list