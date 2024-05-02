🎉 Richmond’s jampacked weekend

Welcome to your breakdown of the most packed Richmond weekend in a while — perfect for breaking out of the winter blues.
Tonight
🏝 The LiveLoud concert series on Brown's Island kicks off with the Wood Brothers and Lindsay Lou. 6pm. Tickets start at $39.99.
Friday
🎸 The first Friday Cheers concert of the year at Brown's Island opens with Bella White and Colby T. Helms & the Virginia Creepers from 6-9:30pm. $10.
💃🏻 There's a "Popup Salsa Party for the People" at 17th Street Market. 7pm.
Saturday
🕺🏻 The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival on Brown's Island is celebrating Latino culture with live Latin music, artisan markets and Latino restaurants. 12-8pm. Free.
🥳 The 26th annual Asian American Celebration is at the Greater Richmond Convention Center with live performances and food. 11am-7pm. Free.
🏇🏼 Colonial Downs in New Kent is hosting Virginia's largest Kentucky Derby event with music, whiskey and special horse guests. Noon. Free.
🍹 There's a Tacos N Tequila Bar Crawl from 3-10pm that starts at Frozay RVA with food and drink specials, a taco eating contest and live DJs. $30.
Sunday aka Cinco de Mayo
🌮 RVA Taco Festival from 12-6pm at Hardywood West Creek will feature taqueria food trucks like El Guapo and two Mexican-style lagers. 12-6pm. Free.
🇲🇽 The 3rd National Day of Salsa and Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Uptown Alley Richmond is free from 1-4pm. $25 from 5-7pm to see Latin band "Grupo Ritmo Son" and salsa dancing performances.
