🌊 The Current: Workers union threatens to sue Petersburg

🎰 A union representing casino workers nationwide plans to sue Petersburg for allegedly violating transparency laws by choosing a casino developer during a closed meeting. (Virginia Mercury)

A Richmond-area man and EMT is facing up to 12 years in a Turks and Caicos prison after customs officers found two bullets in his backpack this weekend. (WTVR)

🍃 The Biden administration is moving to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, which would mark a shift away from federal enforcement of weed and help clear obstacles for the cannabis industry. (Axios)

✈️ Gov. Youngkin is in Europe this week for his third international trade mission to meet with business executives and officials in Germany, Finland, Switzerland and Denmark. (Times-Dispatch)