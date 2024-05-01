16 mins ago - News

🔥 Our job market is hot, says WSJ

Richmond has one of the hottest job markets in the country, according to a ranking released by the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: The cities that made the list are markets that are what WSJ dubbed "affordable alternatives" to traditional job hubs.

By the numbers: Richmond ranked No. 11, and notably had the second-highest growth in labor force size of any metro area (hey there, NoVa transplants).

  • Richmond even beat out D.C. and Raleigh, which were No. 12 and No. 13, respectively.
  • The top three job markets, according to WSJ, were Salt Lake City, Jacksonville and Orlando.

Fun fact: Richmond is the highest ranked East Coast city outside Florida.

