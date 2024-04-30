🌊 The Current: More student protesters arrested

Virginia Tech police arrested 82 people — including 53 students — for trespassing after a weekend-long encampment in solidarity with Palestinians. (WDBJ)

📢 Gov. Youngkin said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Virginia will allow "peaceful" protests, but not encampments or intimidation on college campuses. (Virginia Mercury)

🗳️ State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, who represents Chesterfield, filed paperwork to run for Virginia lieutenant governor. (WRIC)

She's up against Mayor Stoney, State Sen. Aaron Rouse and Babur Lateef for the 2025 Democratic nomination.

🎬 The Pharrell Williams' musical filming in Richmond could get $12 million in state incentives if it shoots and spends verified money in Virginia. (Virginian-Pilot)