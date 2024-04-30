🌊 The Current: More student protesters arrested
Virginia Tech police arrested 82 people — including 53 students — for trespassing after a weekend-long encampment in solidarity with Palestinians. (WDBJ)
📢 Gov. Youngkin said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Virginia will allow "peaceful" protests, but not encampments or intimidation on college campuses. (Virginia Mercury)
🗳️ State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, who represents Chesterfield, filed paperwork to run for Virginia lieutenant governor. (WRIC)
🎬 The Pharrell Williams' musical filming in Richmond could get $12 million in state incentives if it shoots and spends verified money in Virginia. (Virginian-Pilot)
- Virginia beat out Georgia, which was offering $15 million in incentives.
