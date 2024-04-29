🌊 The Current: Girl Scouts uncensored

📚 The Hanover County Girl Scout whose recognition by the Scouts was censored by county officials read aloud the full text of her award at a County Board of Supervisors meeting last week. (Times-Dispatch)

The high school senior received the Scouts' top award for her creation of "book nooks" offering free copies of titles banned by Hanover schools.

☕️ Starbucks resumed union negotiations with workers last week and made "significant progress" toward a contract. Starbucks workers at nearly 500 stores, including seven in Richmond, voted to unionize in recent years. (CNBC)

😯 VCU Health wants to be rid of a deal requiring them to pay Richmond $56 million after a failed redevelopment project left the city without the tax revenue it would have received from selling the land to a private entity. (Times-Dispatch)