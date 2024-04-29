🌳 Greening up Chesterfield

Chesterfield is going green — super green, thanks to Lego Group, which is funding the planting of 1,440 trees across eight parks in the county.

The big picture: The reforestation project kicked off last week at Rockwood Park and will include 17 different tree species, all native to the region, across the parks.

Lego is investing around $700,000 toward the effort as part of a push to minimize its environmental impact as construction continues on its $1 billion manufacturing plant.

What's next: The plan is expected to open in 2027, and the construction on the factory buildings will begin this year.