🌳 Greening up Chesterfield

A map showing a lot of trees sights in Chesterfield

The reforestation program will spans eight parks in Chesterfield. Image: Courtesy of LEGO Group

Chesterfield is going green — super green, thanks to Lego Group, which is funding the planting of 1,440 trees across eight parks in the county.

The big picture: The reforestation project kicked off last week at Rockwood Park and will include 17 different tree species, all native to the region, across the parks.

  • Lego is investing around $700,000 toward the effort as part of a push to minimize its environmental impact as construction continues on its $1 billion manufacturing plant.

What's next: The plan is expected to open in 2027, and the construction on the factory buildings will begin this year.

  • When it's all open, Lego expects to add 1,760 jobs to the region, including the 250 workers there now.
  • To check for their latest job postings, visit: legocareersvirginia.com.
