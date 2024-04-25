🌊 The Current: Tax breaks for CoStar
💸 Richmond approved a grant giving CoStar Group several million dollars in real estate tax breaks over 10 years once its 26-story office tower is complete. (Times-Dispatch)
- A dollar amount wasn't shared, but the city will refund 75% of the building's real estate tax and all of its business property tax for the first three years and smaller amounts thereafter.
- In exchange, CoStar must meet hiring minimums and other conditions.
💰 Richmond's public housing authority is presenting a plan next month to help tenants pay off overdue rent through city eviction prevention funds. (Times-Dispatch)
🦅 Quincy, one of two rescued bald eagles at Maymont, died Sunday of heart disease. (News release)
