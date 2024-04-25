🌊 The Current: Tax breaks for CoStar

💸 Richmond approved a grant giving CoStar Group several million dollars in real estate tax breaks over 10 years once its 26-story office tower is complete. (Times-Dispatch)

A dollar amount wasn't shared, but the city will refund 75% of the building's real estate tax and all of its business property tax for the first three years and smaller amounts thereafter.

In exchange, CoStar must meet hiring minimums and other conditions.

💰 Richmond's public housing authority is presenting a plan next month to help tenants pay off overdue rent through city eviction prevention funds. (Times-Dispatch)

🦅 Quincy, one of two rescued bald eagles at Maymont, died Sunday of heart disease. (News release)