Apr 25, 2024 - News

🌊 The Current: Tax breaks for CoStar

💸 Richmond approved a grant giving CoStar Group several million dollars in real estate tax breaks over 10 years once its 26-story office tower is complete. (Times-Dispatch)

  • A dollar amount wasn't shared, but the city will refund 75% of the building's real estate tax and all of its business property tax for the first three years and smaller amounts thereafter.
  • In exchange, CoStar must meet hiring minimums and other conditions.

💰 Richmond's public housing authority is presenting a plan next month to help tenants pay off overdue rent through city eviction prevention funds. (Times-Dispatch)

🦅 Quincy, one of two rescued bald eagles at Maymont, died Sunday of heart disease. (News release)

