🌊 The Current: Chesterfield superintendent is leaving

🚌 Chesterfield County schools superintendent Mervin Daugherty is retiring in June after six years in the role. (Times-Dispatch)

👀 Leonard Sledge, Richmond's economic development director and current lead on the city's Diamond District and City Center projects, is leaving the city for another job in the coming months. (BizSense)

🏛️ Gov. Youngkin wants next year's legislature to revote on bills that would remove tax breaks for the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which has its national headquarters in Richmond. (WRIC)

✍️ Richmond School Board plans to modify its standards of conduct policy after a complaint about 4th District representative Jonathan Young's behavior on a field trip. (WTVR)

  • While an independent investigation found his behavior didn't violate the board's existing harassment policy," it noted his actions were perceived as "weird," "odd" and "awkward."
