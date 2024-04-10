🌊 The Current: News from around the state

📆 The School Board voted Monday night to make Woodville the third elementary school in Richmond to have 20 extra school days, or a 200-day school year, starting in July. (Times-Dispatch)

The next candidate for the pilot program is Oak Grove-Bellemeade.

🫨 A 2.1 magnitude earthquake centered between Glen Allen and Ashland hit Richmond Monday night at 10:46 pm, days after a 4.8 magnitude one hit New Jersey. (Times-Dispatch)

🍵 KavaClub and the Virginia Department of Health agreed to a court settlement that will allow the proposed Fan bar to open and serve kava, a plant cousin to kratom. (BizSense)

Kava is a Polynesian, nonalcoholic drink that gives a mild euphoria.

Under the settlement terms, KavaClub can serve folks 21 and older and must display a sign that says the drink is "mildly intoxicating and psychoactive."

🎸 Virginia native Missy Elliott announced her first-ever headlining tour on Monday with an Aug. 2 show in Hampton. (X)