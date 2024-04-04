🌊 The Current: RVA is no longer eligible for a casino

✍🏼 Gov. Youngkin signed bills that remove Richmond from the "eligible casino host" list and expand the definition of a hate crime to include targeting based on ethnicity. (Times-Dispatch)

He also vetoed legislation that would have required Virginia to create policies on climate change education in schools.

🏛 Conservative Virginia Rep. Bob Good endorsed a convicted Capitol rioter in his primary challenge against a sitting House Republican. (Axios)

💰 Virginia is giving Henrico $10.6 million to help launch a 24-hour detox center for adults in a mental health crisis or seeking addiction treatment. (Henrico Citizen)