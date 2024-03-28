Mar 28, 2024 - Things to Do
Things to do in Richmond this weekend: NASCAR and Easter egg hunts
It's NASCAR time.
The big picture: The Easter Cup will be back at the Richmond Raceway for the first time since 1989 on Sunday at 7pm.
- On Friday, the raceway will have food trucks followed by Easter Bunny photos and live performances on Saturday and Sunday.
- Tickets start at $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
And don't forget: Maymont is hosting the Dominion Energy Family Easter from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, complete with dancing Easter egg hunts and baby farm animals.
- Then there's the annual Monument Avenue Easter Sunday parade, which is free and from 1-5pm.
- If you're in need of post-Easter parade plans, Jardin is having an adult Garden Party for $10 from 3-8pm with food specials and potentially an Easter Bunny.
For an old-fashioned Richmond beer party, head to Richbrau Brewing on Saturday at 3pm.
- They have one themed "Penalties and Interest" in support of the restaurants wrecked by — you guessed it — penalties and interests stemming from the city's meals taxes debacle.
- And yes, "Penalties and Interest" is also the name of Richbrau's new IPA.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.