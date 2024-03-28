Things to do in Richmond this weekend: NASCAR and Easter egg hunts

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway last year. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It's NASCAR time. The big picture: The Easter Cup will be back at the Richmond Raceway for the first time since 1989 on Sunday at 7pm.

On Friday, the raceway will have food trucks followed by Easter Bunny photos and live performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

And don't forget: Maymont is hosting the Dominion Energy Family Easter from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, complete with dancing Easter egg hunts and baby farm animals.

Then there's the annual Monument Avenue Easter Sunday parade, which is free and from 1-5pm.

If you're in need of post-Easter parade plans, Jardin is having an adult Garden Party for $10 from 3-8pm with food specials and potentially an Easter Bunny.

For an old-fashioned Richmond beer party, head to Richbrau Brewing on Saturday at 3pm.