Mar 28, 2024 - Things to Do

Things to do in Richmond this weekend: NASCAR and Easter egg hunts

headshot
A sideview of three NASCAR cars racing while the crowd is blurred out in the background

The NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway last year. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It's NASCAR time.

The big picture: The Easter Cup will be back at the Richmond Raceway for the first time since 1989 on Sunday at 7pm.

  • On Friday, the raceway will have food trucks followed by Easter Bunny photos and live performances on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Tickets start at $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

And don't forget: Maymont is hosting the Dominion Energy Family Easter from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, complete with dancing Easter egg hunts and baby farm animals.

  • Then there's the annual Monument Avenue Easter Sunday parade, which is free and from 1-5pm.
  • If you're in need of post-Easter parade plans, Jardin is having an adult Garden Party for $10 from 3-8pm with food specials and potentially an Easter Bunny.

For an old-fashioned Richmond beer party, head to Richbrau Brewing on Saturday at 3pm.

  • They have one themed "Penalties and Interest" in support of the restaurants wrecked by — you guessed it — penalties and interests stemming from the city's meals taxes debacle.
  • And yes, "Penalties and Interest" is also the name of Richbrau's new IPA.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more