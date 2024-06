Share on email (opens in new window)

The Flying Squirrels are getting ready for the April start to baseball season with their annual Nutzy's Block Party, happening this Saturday. The free event is at The Diamond from 10am-1pm and features food trucks, a car show, monster trucks, a petting zoo and more.

Plus, you can pick up game tickets and swag.

The Squirrels' season kicks off April .

Bonus picks: 🍷 The wine tasting portion of the Virginia Wine Expo — the Walk-Around Grand Tasting — is this weekend.

The event is all day Saturday and Sunday at Main Street Station. Tickets start at $75 for Saturday evening and $65 for Sunday.

🛋️ If you're ready to spruce up your home for spring, the Richmond Home + Garden Show is Friday through Sunday at the Richmond Raceway.

Adult admission is $7 in advance, $9 at the door.

🐻 And Maymont is celebrating World Wildlife Day on Saturday (10:30am-5pm).