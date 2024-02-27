"Fake spring" has arrived in Richmond

Data: Midwest Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios Rejoice Richmond, because our first taste of spring has arrived. The big picture: The high temperature here is expected to be 10°F to 15°F warmer than the normal high for the next two days.

It'll inch toward 70°F today and blow right past it on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Richmond was supposed to see at least one good snowfall this year, but with climatological spring starting Friday, that snow window is closing fast.

Zoom in: Today's high, like yesterday's, will be in the upper 60s, and Wednesday's temperature should be in the low-70s, NBC12 reports.

Richmond will see cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday, but the 60s will be back for the weekend and into early next week.

In fact, above average temperatures are expected in Richmond through most of March, according to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center.

Yes, but: Richmond's last spring frost usually hits around April 11, per the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, so don't pack away those sweaters yet.

We're likely experiencing what the internet likes to call Fool's Spring, one of 12 mostly made up seasons that includes the exceedingly accurate for Richmond "The Pollening" in actual springtime and "Hell's Front Porch," aka our glorious summers.

Between the lines: Human-caused climate change is the culprit behind these early warm days in almost spring — and the later warm days in fall, according to the nonprofit research organization Climate Central.

The shift means growing seasons are getting longer, increasing by 28 days in Richmond between 1970 and 2020.

Longer growing seasons could allow farmers to diversify crops or have multiple harvests for specific crops, but it also limits the animals and plants in the area, and encourages invasive species or weeds, Axios' Rahul Mukherjee reports.

Plus, more warm days means a longer allergy season.

The bottom line: Spring weather is here — for now. And that means allergy season will soon be coming in hot.