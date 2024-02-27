"Fake spring" has arrived in Richmond

We're likely experiencing what the internet likes to call Fool's Spring, one of 12 mostly made up seasons that includes the exceedingly accurate for Richmond "The Pollening" in actual springtime and "Hell's Front Porch," aka our glorious summers.
Between the lines: Human-caused climate change is the culprit behind these early warm days in almost spring — and the later warm days in fall, according to the nonprofit research organization Climate Central.
Longer growing seasons could allow farmers to diversify crops or have multiple harvests for specific crops, but it also limits the animals and plants in the area, and encourages invasive species or weeds, Axios' Rahul Mukherjee reports.
Plus, more warm days means a longer allergy season.
The bottom line: Spring weather is here — for now. And that means allergy season will soon be coming in hot.