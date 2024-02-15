Things to do in Richmond this weekend: Chocolate, whisky and wine

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hit up Main Street Station this weekend if you want a feast on delicious things.

What's happening: The Richmond Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival, Saturday from 11am-9pm.

Tickets start at $69 and include unlimited myriad chocolate tastings (s'mores and spiked hot chocolate bars to name two), plus unlimited wine and whiskey samples. Be there or be square.

Bonus Picks: 🧑‍🎤 Richmond's favorite 1980s cover band, The Legwarmers, are back at The National, Friday at 8pm. $23.

🍻 Stone Brewing is hosting Richmond Beer Fest 2024, which brings 10 breweries from across the city to Stone for all day tastings. Saturday, noon-4pm. Tickets are $45 and include 12 tastings.