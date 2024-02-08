Things to do in Richmond this weekend: Steampunk and more
If you've ever wanted to learn more about the Victorian-era movement that imagined a steam-powered technological future, the Science Museum has the exhibit for you.
"Discover Steampunk" opens Saturday with hands-on interactive exhibits, live brain dissection demonstrations and lots of steam-powered toys.
- The traveling show runs through August, but Steampunk-curious adults should mark their calendar for March 21 and the museum's adults-only, costumed Steampunk event.
- Exhibit admission is included with museum tickets, $17 for adults.
Bonus picks: 🖼️ The Black History Museum welcomes two new exhibits this week: "Visions of Progress," featuring stunning photos of Black Virginians in the pre-Harlem Renaissance era, and "Stolen Lives, Dreamed Lives," a sculpture exhibition of nine works telling the chronological story of Black Americans. Adult museum admission is $10.
🗑️ Keep Virginia Cozy is having its first neighborhood cleanup of the year on Saturday, when people can help clean up Hull Street and the Richmond Slave Trail in Shockoe Bottom.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.