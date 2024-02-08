Things to do in Richmond this weekend: Steampunk and more

If you've ever wanted to learn more about the Victorian-era movement that imagined a steam-powered technological future, the Science Museum has the exhibit for you.

"Discover Steampunk" opens Saturday with hands-on interactive exhibits, live brain dissection demonstrations and lots of steam-powered toys.

The traveling show runs through August, but Steampunk-curious adults should mark their calendar for March 21 and the museum's adults-only, costumed Steampunk event.

Exhibit admission is included with museum tickets, $17 for adults.

Bonus picks: 🖼️ The Black History Museum welcomes two new exhibits this week: "Visions of Progress," featuring stunning photos of Black Virginians in the pre-Harlem Renaissance era, and "Stolen Lives, Dreamed Lives," a sculpture exhibition of nine works telling the chronological story of Black Americans. Adult museum admission is $10.

🗑️ Keep Virginia Cozy is having its first neighborhood cleanup of the year on Saturday, when people can help clean up Hull Street and the Richmond Slave Trail in Shockoe Bottom.