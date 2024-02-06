Tell us your Richmond love stories

If there's one thing about me, it's that I love a good love story.

Why it matters: With Valentine's Day about a week away, it's the perfect time to tell me your stories about meeting and falling in love in Richmond, whether or not it lasted — but especially if it did.

For example, did you meet the love of your life in the newsroom as reporters in the 1980s and have tips for making love last?

Were you one of the few who met at Helen's and ended up happily ever after?

Have you had a meet cute in the General Assembly building or in the Richmond airport TSA line?

Did you master the best way to get over a heartbreak in this city?

Details: We're taking a page out of the New York Times' "Tiny Love Stories" series and asking you to share 100-200 word snippets of love from your life.

They can be funny, heart wrenching, romantic, etc.

We'll publish our favorites in the newsletter next week.

Pictures to accompany the story are welcome.

The bottom line: Send your love stories to [email protected] and make my day.