Tell us your Richmond love stories
If there's one thing about me, it's that I love a good love story.
Why it matters: With Valentine's Day about a week away, it's the perfect time to tell me your stories about meeting and falling in love in Richmond, whether or not it lasted — but especially if it did.
For example, did you meet the love of your life in the newsroom as reporters in the 1980s and have tips for making love last?
- Were you one of the few who met at Helen's and ended up happily ever after?
- Have you had a meet cute in the General Assembly building or in the Richmond airport TSA line?
- Did you master the best way to get over a heartbreak in this city?
Details: We're taking a page out of the New York Times' "Tiny Love Stories" series and asking you to share 100-200 word snippets of love from your life.
- They can be funny, heart wrenching, romantic, etc.
- We'll publish our favorites in the newsletter next week.
- Pictures to accompany the story are welcome.
The bottom line: Send your love stories to [email protected] and make my day.
