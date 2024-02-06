2 hours ago - Dating

Tell us your Richmond love stories

If there's one thing about me, it's that I love a good love story.

Why it matters: With Valentine's Day about a week away, it's the perfect time to tell me your stories about meeting and falling in love in Richmond, whether or not it lasted — but especially if it did.

For example, did you meet the love of your life in the newsroom as reporters in the 1980s and have tips for making love last?

  • Were you one of the few who met at Helen's and ended up happily ever after?
  • Have you had a meet cute in the General Assembly building or in the Richmond airport TSA line?
  • Did you master the best way to get over a heartbreak in this city?

Details: We're taking a page out of the New York Times' "Tiny Love Stories" series and asking you to share 100-200 word snippets of love from your life.

  • They can be funny, heart wrenching, romantic, etc.
  • We'll publish our favorites in the newsletter next week.
  • Pictures to accompany the story are welcome.

The bottom line: Send your love stories to [email protected] and make my day.

