Richmond is up for 5 top awards, including best beer town

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Richmond is in the running to be named the best in five — yes, five! — of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Why it matters: We are the best, and everyone should know it.

What's happening: An expert panel selected by USA Today, nominated Richmond and/or Richmond businesses across multiple categories that we totally dominate.

Voting is now open and allowed once a day per device (so use your laptop, phone and tablet, then grab your mom's) through the deadline. Winners will be announced the Friday after the contest closes.

The prize is pride and bragging rights. And it is priceless.

The categories:

👩‍🎨 Best City for Street Art (Obviously).

Open through Feb. 19.

🖼️ Best Arts District (We'll take it).

Open through Feb. 19.

🍻 Best Beer City (Duh!).

Open through Feb. 26.

🤷🏻‍♀️ Best Brewery Tour for Stone Brewing.

Open through Feb. 26.

🍺 Best Brewpub for The Answer.