Richmond is up for 5 top awards, including best beer town

Richmond is in the running to be named the best in five — yes, five! — of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Why it matters: We are the best, and everyone should know it.

What's happening: An expert panel selected by USA Today, nominated Richmond and/or Richmond businesses across multiple categories that we totally dominate.

  • Voting is now open and allowed once a day per device (so use your laptop, phone and tablet, then grab your mom's) through the deadline. Winners will be announced the Friday after the contest closes.
  • The prize is pride and bragging rights. And it is priceless.

The categories:

👩‍🎨 Best City for Street Art (Obviously).

  • Open through Feb. 19.

🖼️ Best Arts District (We'll take it).

  • Open through Feb. 19.

🍻 Best Beer City (Duh!).

  • Open through Feb. 26.

🤷🏻‍♀️ Best Brewery Tour for Stone Brewing.

  • Open through Feb. 26.

🍺 Best Brewpub for The Answer.

  • Open through Feb. 26.
