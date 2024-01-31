1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Richmond is up for 5 top awards, including best beer town
Richmond is in the running to be named the best in five — yes, five! — of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.
Why it matters: We are the best, and everyone should know it.
What's happening: An expert panel selected by USA Today, nominated Richmond and/or Richmond businesses across multiple categories that we totally dominate.
- Voting is now open and allowed once a day per device (so use your laptop, phone and tablet, then grab your mom's) through the deadline. Winners will be announced the Friday after the contest closes.
- The prize is pride and bragging rights. And it is priceless.
The categories:
👩🎨 Best City for Street Art (Obviously).
- Open through Feb. 19.
🖼️ Best Arts District (We'll take it).
- Open through Feb. 19.
🍻 Best Beer City (Duh!).
- Open through Feb. 26.
🤷🏻♀️ Best Brewery Tour for Stone Brewing.
- Open through Feb. 26.
🍺 Best Brewpub for The Answer.
- Open through Feb. 26.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.