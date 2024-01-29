Study: Virginians need more sleep

Data: Apple Heart and Movement Study; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Virginians are getting more sleep than most of the U.S., but it's still not enough, according to a study that tracked the sleep of Apple Watch users from February to June 2022.

Why it matters: That's … not good. Experts say sleeping seven or more hours is crucial for your health, writes Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.

Zoom in: More than 66% of Virginia adults are sleeping less than that, per the nonprofit Save Standard Time.

Americans get less than 6.5 hours a night on average.

And the long term effect of not enough rest? It's linked to increased risk of heart disease, stroke and mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

The bottom line: Take this as the sign you needed to cancel your plans and go to bed instead.