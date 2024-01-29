1 hour ago - News
Study: Virginians need more sleep
Virginians are getting more sleep than most of the U.S., but it's still not enough, according to a study that tracked the sleep of Apple Watch users from February to June 2022.
Why it matters: That's … not good. Experts say sleeping seven or more hours is crucial for your health, writes Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.
Zoom in: More than 66% of Virginia adults are sleeping less than that, per the nonprofit Save Standard Time.
- Americans get less than 6.5 hours a night on average.
- And the long term effect of not enough rest? It's linked to increased risk of heart disease, stroke and mental health issues like depression and anxiety.
The bottom line: Take this as the sign you needed to cancel your plans and go to bed instead.
