Stonewall Cafe, Pokémon GO and more: How our readers spent their 20s in Richmond

The former Texas-Wisconsin Border Cafe (1982-1999). Image: Courtesy of David Bender

Welcome to the end of the "Richmond in your 20s" series — for now.

So far, we've heard from Sen. Tim Kaine and his love of Belle Isle picnics and Bryan Park sledding in the 1980s.

Alexsis Rodgers told us about running for mayor at the age of 28.

Zenobia Cardwell shared her throwing the first pitch at the Richmond Squirrels game last year.

Karen Mullins gave us a great early 2000s video she called "Friend Soup" featuring her and her friends in a Carytown backyard inflatable pool.

But the throwbacks didn't stop there.

In 1980s Richmond, reader Greg Jenkins was having Long Island Iced Teas at Stonewall Cafe, Widowmaker Chili at Texas-Wisconsin Border Cafe and 25-cent pitchers at Barry's for St. Patrick's Day (all spaces are now gone).

Charlie Massie saw Twitter's rise in Richmond from 2008 to 2012, had brunch at the Republic and took part in wing eating contests at Mojo's.

Doug Orleski , aka RVA Coffee Stain, noted the 2013-15 Tumblr scene, which was the birthplace of local blogs like Church Hill People's News and Richmond Above.

aka RVA Coffee Stain, noted the 2013-15 Tumblr scene, which was the birthplace of local blogs like Church Hill People's News and Richmond Above. Dawnthea M. Price Lisco experienced the first Pokémon GO summer in 2016, when hundreds flocked to Monroe Park chasing a Squirtle.

Other worthy mentions submitted include 3 Monkeys happy hour, Helen's (at night) and the now-closed Grandma's Soul Food on Southside.

Sabrina's thought bubble: I started this to see if I'm doing my 20s right, and uh, I've got my work cut out for me.