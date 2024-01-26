47 mins ago - Things to Do
Stonewall Cafe, Pokémon GO and more: How our readers spent their 20s in Richmond
Welcome to the end of the "Richmond in your 20s" series — for now.
So far, we've heard from Sen. Tim Kaine and his love of Belle Isle picnics and Bryan Park sledding in the 1980s.
- Alexsis Rodgers told us about running for mayor at the age of 28.
- Zenobia Cardwell shared her throwing the first pitch at the Richmond Squirrels game last year.
- Karen Mullins gave us a great early 2000s video she called "Friend Soup" featuring her and her friends in a Carytown backyard inflatable pool.
But the throwbacks didn't stop there.
- In 1980s Richmond, reader Greg Jenkins was having Long Island Iced Teas at Stonewall Cafe, Widowmaker Chili at Texas-Wisconsin Border Cafe and 25-cent pitchers at Barry's for St. Patrick's Day (all spaces are now gone).
- Charlie Massie saw Twitter's rise in Richmond from 2008 to 2012, had brunch at the Republic and took part in wing eating contests at Mojo's.
- Doug Orleski, aka RVA Coffee Stain, noted the 2013-15 Tumblr scene, which was the birthplace of local blogs like Church Hill People's News and Richmond Above.
- Dawnthea M. Price Lisco experienced the first Pokémon GO summer in 2016, when hundreds flocked to Monroe Park chasing a Squirtle.
Other worthy mentions submitted include 3 Monkeys happy hour, Helen's (at night) and the now-closed Grandma's Soul Food on Southside.
Sabrina's thought bubble: I started this to see if I'm doing my 20s right, and uh, I've got my work cut out for me.
