How one Richmonder spent her 20s in the early 2000s
We've had so much fun looking through your submissions about stories from Richmond in your 20s. Keep 'em coming.
Next we've got Karen Mullins, a graphic designer, art director and VCU alumna.
- Mullins was in her 20s in the early 2000s — peak rom com era, if you ask me — living in Carytown with her three friends and hosting annual summer parties.
Her favorite memories:
- Pedaling over to friends' houses and announcing her arrival with a shout "just as this rural kid had seen done in the movies."
- Living in the Fan? Affordable.
- Everything was bikeable.
- Goth dance night at Godfrey's, which "met all an angsty girl's needs."
