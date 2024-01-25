19 mins ago - Things to Do

How one Richmonder spent her 20s in the early 2000s

A gif of a group of people going round and round in an inflatable pool.

Footage from a pool party in a Carytown backyard in the early 2000s. Video: Courtesy of Karen Mullins

We've had so much fun looking through your submissions about stories from Richmond in your 20s. Keep 'em coming.

Next we've got Karen Mullins, a graphic designer, art director and VCU alumna.

  • Mullins was in her 20s in the early 2000s — peak rom com era, if you ask me — living in Carytown with her three friends and hosting annual summer parties.

Her favorite memories:

  • Pedaling over to friends' houses and announcing her arrival with a shout "just as this rural kid had seen done in the movies."
  • Living in the Fan? Affordable.
  • Everything was bikeable.
  • Goth dance night at Godfrey's, which "met all an angsty girl's needs."

