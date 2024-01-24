Report: State Department stiffed Virginia nonprofit nearly $700K

The State Department hasn't paid a Virginia nonprofit nearly $700,000 for providing emergency services after the U.S.' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, several Virginia lawmakers say in a letter they sent to the U.S. Secretary of State on Friday.

News of the letter was first reported by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The lack of reimbursement "risks disincentivizing community entities nationwide from offering support in future scenarios," the Democratic members of Virginia's congressional delegation wrote.

State of play: When the Taliban took over Kabul more than two years ago, Northern Virginia was a main point of entry into the U.S. for the hundreds of thousands forced to flee Afghanistan.

Of the eight military bases where evacuees were housed, three were in Virginia — including Fort Gregg-Adams (formerly Fort Lee) some 20 miles from the city and Marine Corps Base Quantico.

The State Department called on the Northern Virginia Emergency Response System, a nonprofit group that coordinates hospitals and local governments in disaster events, for aid.

Details: NVERS helped with transferring people from Dulles International Airport to hospitals, assisted with reuniting families, provided translation services and managed logistics for services needed.

The Post reported that the State Department has suggested to lawmakers that NVERS acted on its own and isn't "entitled" to recouped funds.

A State Department spokesperson told the Post in a statement that they're investigating the issue.

Between the lines: Nonprofits have long been a bandaid to gaps in the government response when crises happen.

This was seen during the pandemic when Richmond organizations like Sacred Heart Center funded the staffing needed to call thousands of Latinos with COVID updates when translated government materials weren't available.

And again when ReEstablish Richmond and Commonwealth Catholic Charities helped with the resettlement process for Afghan refugees.

What they're saying: Had NVERS not stepped in, Northern Virginia's hospitals would have "struggled to respond to an unprecedented evacuation in the middle of the pandemic," per the letter.