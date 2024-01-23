52 mins ago - Newcomers
Richmond in your 20s: Zenobia Cardwell
Welcome back to our mini series about Richmond in your 20s, where you tell us your favorite stories and we share them.
Today, we've got 28-year-old Zenobia Cardwell.
- The Richmond native started 125 Black Women, a nonprofit weeklong event where 25 Black women greet middle schoolers in the morning to boost their days.
- It's part of the business she owns called H4 Creative Firm.
Here's what she told us her favorite memories are:
- Being in the Richmond Free Press for their "Personality of the Week" series.
- Throwing the first pitch at the Richmond Squirrels game in April.
- Food at Pig & Brew.
- Clubbing at Aces Sports Lounge.
- 2nd Street Festival.
- The Diamond Flea Market.
