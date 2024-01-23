52 mins ago - Newcomers

Richmond in your 20s: Zenobia Cardwell

headshot
Two pics of Zenobia Cardwell side by side on a gray background.

Zenobia Cardwell at RPS Summer Fest in 2023 (left) and the Diamond Flea Market in 2021. Photos: Courtesy of Zenobia Cardwell

Welcome back to our mini series about Richmond in your 20s, where you tell us your favorite stories and we share them.

Today, we've got 28-year-old Zenobia Cardwell.

  • The Richmond native started 125 Black Women, a nonprofit weeklong event where 25 Black women greet middle schoolers in the morning to boost their days.
  • It's part of the business she owns called H4 Creative Firm.

Here's what she told us her favorite memories are:

  • Being in the Richmond Free Press for their "Personality of the Week" series.
  • Throwing the first pitch at the Richmond Squirrels game in April.
  • Food at Pig & Brew.
  • Clubbing at Aces Sports Lounge.
  • 2nd Street Festival.
  • The Diamond Flea Market.

avatar

🌱

Richmondpostcard

🌱

