Richmond in your 20s: Zenobia Cardwell

Zenobia Cardwell at RPS Summer Fest in 2023 (left) and the Diamond Flea Market in 2021. Photos: Courtesy of Zenobia Cardwell

Welcome back to our mini series about Richmond in your 20s, where you tell us your favorite stories and we share them.

Today, we've got 28-year-old Zenobia Cardwell.

The Richmond native started 125 Black Women, a nonprofit weeklong event where 25 Black women greet middle schoolers in the morning to boost their days.

It's part of the business she owns called H4 Creative Firm.

Here's what she told us her favorite memories are:

Being in the Richmond Free Press for their "Personality of the Week" series.

Throwing the first pitch at the Richmond Squirrels game in April.

Food at Pig & Brew.

Clubbing at Aces Sports Lounge.

2nd Street Festival.

The Diamond Flea Market.

