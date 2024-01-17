4 things to do in Richmond this weekend, including Poe's birthday bash

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's Edgar Allan Poe's birthday weekend and The Poe Museum is celebrating big, per usual.

Poe's Birthday Bash 2024 is Saturday from 4-10pm in the museum's Enchanted Garden (in a heated tent).

The event includes live music from folks like The Coldharts and The Embalmers, a Poe-themed talk, and food and drink for sale (Garden Grove Brewing for beer and wine; TBT El Gallo and The Sweets Bar for food).

Tickets are $15 to celebrate the author, who grew up in Richmond and was about to move back when he died. He'd be 215 years young.

Bonus picks: 🎭 "Annie" is running through Sunday at Altria as part of the Broadway in Richmond season. You know you want to see it live. Tickets start at $38.50.

👻 Hanover Tavern ParaCon — a haunting and ghost hunting conference — is happening Saturday at the (allegedly) haunted tavern. The all-day event includes paranormal-themed panels and discussions.

The weekend kicks off Friday with cocktail hour dedicated to haunted tales of Hanover Tavern. Tickets start at $10; $70 if you want to go ghost hunting Saturday night.

🎬 The Israeli & Jewish Film Festival is Thursday through Sunday at various venues around town. The festival features six films focused on Jewish and Israeli culture. Tickets start at $12 per a film or $60 for an all-weekend pass.