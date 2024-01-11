1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Vote for Richmond's best brewery: The final round
It's the final round of our weeklong Best Brewery Bracket — and Wednesday's contest was a nail-biter.
- Ardent barely squeaked out a victory over heavyweight Hardywood, but they made it happen.
- Meanwhile, Triple Crossing swept the floor with out-of-towner Starr Hill.
Now it's onto the finals with Ardent vs. Triple Crossing.
- It's up to you, dear reader, to pick a winner, so vote.
- This is the one that matters. (Well, all the other ones did, too.)
Vote here until 3pm.
