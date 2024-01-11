Things to do in Richmond for MLK Day weekend
Monday is MLK Day, and locals can find events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. all weekend.
- Some highlights:
🎶 The Richmond Symphony will play an all-ages musical tribute to MLK Sunday at 3pm at Carpenter Theatre. Tickets start at $15
🤝 The Black History Museum of Virginia will have its annual teen-focused MLK Community Day, Monday 1-4pm at the Jackson War Museum.
🕯️ VCU is hosting a series of events, including a silent vigil march on Monday from the Art Depot on Broad Street to Monroe Park. Next Thursday, the school will host a discussion and celebration of MLK at ICA, from 5-8pm. Both events are free.
Bonus picks: 📚 If you're looking for something new to read, hit up Hatch Local Food Hall in Manchester Saturday, from noon-2pm, for a book swap.
- Bring some books to trade and stay for lunch. Happy hour specials will be in effect.
👗 If you want to update your look, check out Castor Pollux, a new MOD vintage store in town celebrating its grand opening Saturday at noon.
- The store is downtown at 16 N. Eighth St., a few doors down from Sefton Coffee.
