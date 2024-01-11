Things to do in Richmond for MLK Day weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Monday is MLK Day, and locals can find events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. all weekend.

Some highlights:

🎶 The Richmond Symphony will play an all-ages musical tribute to MLK Sunday at 3pm at Carpenter Theatre. Tickets start at $15

🤝 The Black History Museum of Virginia will have its annual teen-focused MLK Community Day, Monday 1-4pm at the Jackson War Museum.

🕯️ VCU is hosting a series of events, including a silent vigil march on Monday from the Art Depot on Broad Street to Monroe Park. Next Thursday, the school will host a discussion and celebration of MLK at ICA, from 5-8pm. Both events are free.

Bonus picks: 📚 If you're looking for something new to read, hit up Hatch Local Food Hall in Manchester Saturday, from noon-2pm, for a book swap.

Bring some books to trade and stay for lunch. Happy hour specials will be in effect.

👗 If you want to update your look, check out Castor Pollux, a new MOD vintage store in town celebrating its grand opening Saturday at noon.