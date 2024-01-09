Jan 9, 2024 - Food and Drink

The great Richmond brewery tournament: Round 2

Chart: Axios Visuals

It's Round 2 of our great Richmond brewery bracket.

What's happening: We've pitted the best of the best of Richmond breweries up against each other in this weeklong reader poll.

  • It's up to you to decide who's tops in RVA.

How it works: Vote for your favorite local brewery once a day. We'll share the winner the next day and keep the party rolling all week.

Vote here! Vote is open till 3pm.

