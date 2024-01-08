Vote for Richmond's best brewery

Chart: Axios Visuals

Since everyone in town seems to be doing Dry January — or worse, the new "Damp January" — we thought our local breweries could use a little love.

What's happening: A bracket, pitting the best of the best of Richmond breweries up against each other.

It's up to you to decide who's the best in RVA.

How it works: Vote for your favorite local brewery once a day. We'll share the winner the next day and keep the party rolling all week.

Worth noting: For this bracket, we only included breweries within the city limits. And then we had too many, so we voted Strangeways Brewing's Scott's Addition taproom out for this contest since its OG location is in Henrico.

Yes, but: We love Strangeways, too, so we promise to come back and do a best county breweries bracket this spring.

The floor is yours. Vote here! We'll close our first round at 3pm.