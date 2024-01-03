Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Richmond

Don't do this. The city will recycle it for you. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

It's time to take down your Christmas tree, folks. (Truly, it is. Unless you're one of those wild 4th Century Epiphany Eve people, in which case you have until Saturday.) Driving this news: Here's where, when and how you can get it recycled instead of dumped in a landfill.

Of note: Trees should be fully undecorated to be recycled.

Richmond

City dwellers can put their tree out with (and next to) their recycling, and the Richmond Bulk and Brush team will take care of it on the regular pickup through next week.

Or take it to Richmond's annual Bring One for the Chipper event next Saturday (Jan. 13) at 1710 Robin Hood Road (near the Diamond).

Locals can drop it there on the 13th between 10am-2pm or anytime in advance in a designated spot of the parking lot. (Read: Don't just throw it out your car window in the general area.)

Chesterfield

The region's biggest county will accept Christmas trees for recycling at its two convenience centers (3200 Warbro Road and 6700 Landfill Road) daily, 7am-6pm, through Feb. 4.

Henrico

Henrico has four tree recycling options open daily 7:30am-7pm through Jan. 9, including the parking lots at 3820 Nine Mile Road and 4301 E. Parham Road. (Trees can be dropped at those locations anytime through the 9th.)

Hanover

Residents there can drop their trees at any of the county's seven convenience centers through the end of the month (all open daily).

See the full list of Christmas tree recycling options by locality from CVWMA.