Richmond's newest tacky light tour option

Richmonders have a new option for taking a city-specific tacky light tour in style.

What's happening: RVA in a DAY — a green energy-powered Neighborhood Electric Vehicles tour company — launched this month and is offering 90-minute downtown tacky light tours nightly through New Year's Day.

Why it matters: Because they just launched, RVA in a Day has tons of availability, unlike RVA Brew Crew, RVATukTuk and most limo and bus companies (though there are a few still available if you want that option).

How it works: Simply book a tour for up to six people (tour times are 5:30 and 7:30pm). Meet in front of VMFA, and you'll be on your way.

Prices are $30 per a seat on weekdays, $35 on weekends.

Of note: There's no heat on the NEV, but there are seat warmers and weather enclosures wrapping it. BYO food and adult bevvies.

And if you're looking to create your own tacky light tour, check out our guide to doing one downtown, and the Times-Dispatch a has its annual full list online.