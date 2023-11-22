Here's what our readers are thankful for about Richmond this year

We asked Axios Richmond readers what they're thankful for about Richmond — our beloved city that it turns out many of us are surprised we love. Here's what they had to say:

"I'm grateful to live (since 2000) in the only city I can think of in North America that is actually getting better over time — due to a more diverse population, better restaurants, better music and arts scene, many revitalized neighborhoods, more interesting people, improved air quality, improving universities, better public transit, less racial tension, etc." — AJ S.

"Feed More." — David W.

"The reason I love Richmond is summed up by just sitting on my porch in the Fan and watching life move around us. There are a glorious mix of humans representing all walks of life marching past our door daily with greetings and pats for our dog. … We are a crazy, mixed up family who watch out for each other." — Susan M.

"Friendly people: Unlike many towns, we're willing to make eye contact and say, 'Hey!' to passing strangers." — Annie T.

"The beautiful architecture in the Fan and Museum District.

Free admission, jazz, and inviting sculpture garden at VMFA.

Sunrise Science at the Science Museum.

Friendly people everywhere.

How easy it is to navigate the city by car.

Tree-lined streets and gorgeous Fall color.

Great restaurants, bakeries, gelato shops, etc." —Bonnie H.

"Thankful for Lombardy Park for being an amazing unofficial toddler/parent social club." — Margaret O.

"VMFA…from its open space out back …to its free admission except special shows ….to its very good gift shop ….to its collection and diversity for special exhibits." — Lake A.

"Driving through RVA on hot summer nights, humidity mandatory, "Hot Time, Summer in the City" blasting out the windows. That feeling of belonging, "This is MY city" bliss.

The Floodwall -- but the Potterfield Bridge is hard to beat.*

*In other words, the best thing about Richmond in my lifetime is the conscious effort to make the James River accessible to all. Never ever in my growing up years did people embrace and venture down to the river, for exploration, renewal, exercise and fun. Now, it's normal. I've buried the lead, but that's number one. — Susan H.

"I'm thankful for the team at Axios Richmond! Y'all do a stellar job and are the best way to start my morning. Keep up the incredible work! " — Lance A.

Aww, thanks, Lance! We're thankful for Axios Richmond readers, for reading us every day, replying to our silly callouts whenever we ask, and just being awesome. — Karri and Ned