Here's our roundup of what's happening in Richmond this weekend:

🛍 If you're itching to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, Visual Arts Center of Richmond's contemporary" craft show Craft + Design" is happening Friday through Sunday at Main Street Station.

Attendees will find more than 150 makers from all over the country selling jewelry, art and more. Tickets start at $10.

🧑🏻‍🍳Get your reality bake-off fix with the "Great RVA Bake Off" at Tablespoons Bakery, the bakery and vocational culinary training program for people with disabilities in Westover Hills.

The live-action bake-off pairs local celebs (hey there, Marc Cheatham and Brandy Stoney) with Tablespoons staff.

Attendees can watch the fun, plus sample baked goods.

Saturday, noon-2pm. Tickets start at $30 and benefit the nonprofit bakery.

💄 "Barbie" the movie, which you may have heard about, is finally at The Byrd on Thursday and Friday at 7pm.

Tickets are $8 and include a special performance of the Mighty WurliTzer.

📸 "Memorial Without Witness" — a photo exhibition of rare images taken at Auschwitz in the 1980s by the Virginia Holocaust Museum's historian — opened this week at their Shockoe Bottom building, possibly Richmond's most underrated museum.