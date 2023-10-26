Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do

Richmond Zombie Walk and 4 other things to do this Halloween weekend

headshot
Illustration of a carved pumpkin that says, "admit one."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Richmond Zombie Walk is Saturday in Carytown — and the whole shopping district is going all-out in celebration with Scarytown.

Bonus picks: 🧱 It's Lego building at its finest Saturday and Sunday with Brick Fest Live at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Tickets start at $16.99.

  • 🎭 For theater lovers, Richmond Shakespeare is doing "Hamlet" at the Gottwald Playhouse, Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 12. Tickets start at $20.
  • 🐈‍⬛ And finally, because we love a good gimmick, check out Richmond Animal League's "Find Your Boo" adoption event, which runs today through Sunday. Adoption fees are $10 during the promo.

Looking for more to do? Check out our Halloween guide and haunted forest picks.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more