Richmond Zombie Walk and 4 other things to do this Halloween weekend

Richmond Zombie Walk is Saturday in Carytown — and the whole shopping district is going all-out in celebration with Scarytown.

Participating shops are hosting free Halloween-themed events, including a Monster Mash Mini Market at Minglewood Bake Shop (10am-4pm), Spooky Storytime at bbgb books (11am) and trick-or-treating at any store with a pumpkin in the window.

It all leads up to the Zombie Walk in the afternoon, when Carytown shoppers can see zombies lumber their way down Cary Street.

Zombies report to Byrd Park at 1pm. Attendees, expect to see the swarm start around 3pm at the Byrd.

Bonus picks: 🧱 It's Lego building at its finest Saturday and Sunday with Brick Fest Live at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Tickets start at $16.99.

🎭 For theater lovers, Richmond Shakespeare is doing "Hamlet" at the Gottwald Playhouse, Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 12. Tickets start at $20.

🐈‍⬛ And finally, because we love a good gimmick, check out Richmond Animal League's "Find Your Boo" adoption event, which runs today through Sunday. Adoption fees are $10 during the promo.

Looking for more to do? Check out our Halloween guide and haunted forest picks.