Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do
Richmond Zombie Walk and 4 other things to do this Halloween weekend
Richmond Zombie Walk is Saturday in Carytown — and the whole shopping district is going all-out in celebration with Scarytown.
- Participating shops are hosting free Halloween-themed events, including a Monster Mash Mini Market at Minglewood Bake Shop (10am-4pm), Spooky Storytime at bbgb books (11am) and trick-or-treating at any store with a pumpkin in the window.
- It all leads up to the Zombie Walk in the afternoon, when Carytown shoppers can see zombies lumber their way down Cary Street.
- Zombies report to Byrd Park at 1pm. Attendees, expect to see the swarm start around 3pm at the Byrd.
Bonus picks: 🧱 It's Lego building at its finest Saturday and Sunday with Brick Fest Live at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Tickets start at $16.99.
- 🎭 For theater lovers, Richmond Shakespeare is doing "Hamlet" at the Gottwald Playhouse, Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 12. Tickets start at $20.
- 🐈⬛ And finally, because we love a good gimmick, check out Richmond Animal League's "Find Your Boo" adoption event, which runs today through Sunday. Adoption fees are $10 during the promo.
Looking for more to do? Check out our Halloween guide and haunted forest picks.
