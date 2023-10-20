2 hours ago - News
It could be a warm, wet winter in Virginia
Forecasters are expecting above average temps this winter.
By the numbers: There's a 40%-50% probability that temperatures in Virginia will be higher than normal.
- And there's a 33%-40% probability that there will be more precipitation than normal in our part of the state.
Both stats come via NOAA's seasonal temperature outlook for November through January.
What they're saying: Blame El Nino, scientists at NOAA said in a statement.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.