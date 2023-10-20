2 hours ago - News

It could be a warm, wet winter in Virginia

Karri Peifer
Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Forecasters are expecting above average temps this winter.

By the numbers: There's a 40%-50% probability that temperatures in Virginia will be higher than normal.

  • And there's a 33%-40% probability that there will be more precipitation than normal in our part of the state.

Both stats come via NOAA's seasonal temperature outlook for November through January.

What they're saying: Blame El Nino, scientists at NOAA said in a statement.

