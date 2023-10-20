Virginia General Assembly candidates face questions about residency requirements

General Assembly candidates around the state are facing questions about whether they actually live in their districts.

What's happening: Redistricting scrambled district lines with no regard for where incumbents live.

That means many sitting reps have had to either resign and move or get creative with the state's residency requirement to run for reelection, reports the AP's Sarah Rankin.

Zoom in: Del. Cliff Hayes, a Democrat from Chesapeake, took the creative route, telling AP he moved in with his brother-in-law, who happens to live in a home that's in both his old and new district.

Yes, but: A private investigations company hired by Republicans said in a report provided to AP that Hayes' three cars were usually parked at a different home that's not in his current district, suggesting he should have resigned his seat — a move that would cost him his salary, staff and benefits.

What they're saying: Hayes brushed off the report in a statement to AP, calling the allegations unfounded.

Zoom out: Similar fights have played out around the state.