Poll: More Virginia voters oppose abortion ban

Support is slipping in Virginia for a proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks, per new public polling.

What's happening: 54% of respondents say they oppose the change, according to a survey released Tuesday by Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership.

That's a reversal from last year, when a slight majority (51%) said they supported a 15-week ban and only 44% said they opposed it.

Why it matters: A 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother has become central to this year's General Assembly elections.

But while Republican candidates have coalesced around the proposal, the poll suggests voters are less enthusiastic after hearing more about it.

Details: The poll, conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 11, surveyed 800 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4%.

What they're saying: "This is really a test: Does that messaging work for the Republican party?" said Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research lab director at the Wason Center.