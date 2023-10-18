Poll: More Virginia voters oppose abortion ban
Support is slipping in Virginia for a proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks, per new public polling.
What's happening: 54% of respondents say they oppose the change, according to a survey released Tuesday by Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership.
- That's a reversal from last year, when a slight majority (51%) said they supported a 15-week ban and only 44% said they opposed it.
Why it matters: A 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother has become central to this year's General Assembly elections.
- But while Republican candidates have coalesced around the proposal, the poll suggests voters are less enthusiastic after hearing more about it.
Details: The poll, conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 11, surveyed 800 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4%.
What they're saying: "This is really a test: Does that messaging work for the Republican party?" said Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research lab director at the Wason Center.
- "The outcome of the elections will tell us whether that's an effective strategy."
