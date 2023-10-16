1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Soft opening: Honey Baked Bee in Church Hill

Ned Oliver

One very gooey cinnamon roll. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Ned here, still full after housing this massive cinnamon roll.

What's happening: I checked out Honey Baked Bee, the new goth bakery in Church Hill.

  • It opened earlier this summer in the old Anthony's on the Hill space and specializes in big, gooey baked goods with a dark twist.
  • The owner, Shannon Connolly, was born on Halloween — hence the spooky theming, per the Times-Dispatch.

The vibe is actually pretty friendly, all black decor notwithstanding.

  • It's mostly a takeout place, but there are a couple chairs. (And it looks like they are adding more.)

My thought bubble: The cinnamon roll ($7) was in high demand on the morning of my visit, so I opted to wait a few minutes for a fresh pan.

  • The brief delay was worth it. The roll was warm and pillowy and the honey-drizzled butter icing was melting into it.

The bottom line: It's a fun take on the neighborhood bakery.

