Soft opening: Honey Baked Bee in Church Hill

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

One very gooey cinnamon roll. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Ned here, still full after housing this massive cinnamon roll.

What's happening: I checked out Honey Baked Bee, the new goth bakery in Church Hill.

It opened earlier this summer in the old Anthony's on the Hill space and specializes in big, gooey baked goods with a dark twist.

The owner, Shannon Connolly, was born on Halloween — hence the spooky theming, per the Times-Dispatch.

The vibe is actually pretty friendly, all black decor notwithstanding.

It's mostly a takeout place, but there are a couple chairs. (And it looks like they are adding more.)

My thought bubble: The cinnamon roll ($7) was in high demand on the morning of my visit, so I opted to wait a few minutes for a fresh pan.

The brief delay was worth it. The roll was warm and pillowy and the honey-drizzled butter icing was melting into it.

The bottom line: It's a fun take on the neighborhood bakery.