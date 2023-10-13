Petersburg vs. Richmond real estate

Share on email (opens in new window)

Two numbers help illustrate some of the cultural resurgence happening in Petersburg right now, Tri-Cities realtor Jeff Blaha tells Axios.

$188,000 and $355,000 — those are the median home sale prices thus far this year for Petersburg and Richmond respectively.

What's happening: Some home shoppers who are looking for a house in the city and finding themselves priced out of Richmond are turning to Petersburg, he says.

"What you're paying for a mortgage in Petersburg — even at 7.5% interest — is less than what you're paying in rent in Richmond."

This Richmond-to-Petersburg transplanting isn't exactly new. He's seen it anytime there's an economic downturn or Richmond seems overpriced, notably 20 years ago when formerly Richmond-based musician Dave McCormack started converting old warehouses in Petersburg to apartments.

What's different now, he notes, is that Petersburg seems to be hitting critical mass. Home shoppers looking at Petersburg today are finding a thriving arts and food scene.

Petersburg, it seems, might finally be cool.

Keep reading to see what you can buy in Petersburg

So if you're thinking about making the Richmond-to-Petersburg move, here's a sampling of what's on the market.

718 Jefferson Place, $270,000

A 4-bedroom, 2 bath 2,381-square-foot Cape Cod with an in-law suite in the basement and an attached garage.

228 S. Jefferson St., $299,950

8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and nearly 7,000 square feet, this one is literally a mansion. It needs work. But it's a mansion.

1830 Westover Ave., $424,900

A circa 1920s, 4-bedroom, 3-bath Colonial that's been fully renovated and has a wraparound porch.

132 S. Adams St., $495,000

A nearly 200-year-old antebellum beauty with a 2-car garage, a separate house attached and an elevator.