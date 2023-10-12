Richmond had the nation's third highest increase in average listing price in the country last month

Richmond's home prices continued their upward march toward what's starting to seem like infinity as the end price.

What's happening: Richmond saw the third-highest average listing price increase in the country last month, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

The median home listing price for metro Richmond hit $439,000 in September — a 15% increase over last year and more than double the 6% large metro average.

The city came in just behind L.A.'s 23.8% and San Diego 18.2% hikes for the cities with the biggest year-over-year jump in average listing prices.

Why it matters: It's depressing news for anyone still holding out hope that higher interest rates would bring down Richmond home prices.

Yes, but: An influx of larger and pricier homes hit the market in Richmond (and L.A. and San Diego) last month, accounting for part of the jump, Realtor.com notes.

Those September listings include one $4 million-plus house, two homes for over $3 million and more than a dozen new listings for the over-$1 million buyers.

When accounting for price per square foot, Richmond's median list price increased by 6.5% — only slightly more than the national average.

Worth noting: A high listing price doesn't guarantee a high sales price, but metro Richmond sellers have, on average, gotten slightly over the asking price all year, per the latest Richmond Realtors report.

Low inventory and not enough homes being built continue to drive up prices, per Realtor.com.

And Richmond saw year-over-year declines in the number of new listings and days on the market last month.

What we're watching: If listing prices start to decrease. Richmond had a 1.2% increase in the number of houses lowering their listing price last month, which is some (slightly) good news for home prices.