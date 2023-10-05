2nd Street Festival celebrates 35 years this weekend

The 2nd Street Festival is this weekend, and it's the 35th anniversary of the Jackson Ward celebration.

The free festivities begin Saturday at 11:30am and include two days of music, food vendors, local makers, artists and a kids zone.

Things wind down Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 6pm — all up and down 2nd Street in Jackson Ward.

Two-dozen bands will play across three stages over the two days, including Saturday's headliner, Average White Band (5:45-7pm), and I Would Die 4U: A Musical Tribute to Prince closing it out on Sunday at 4:45-6pm.

What else to do this weekend: 🦪 OystoberFest — an oyster-and-beer-themed fundraiser for St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Ginter Park — will take place Saturday, from noon-6pm.

Live music, beer, brats and oysters served up steamed, fried or raw will be available for sale at the church. Free admission with a suggested $2 donation.

🥒 RVA VegFest — with more than 50 all-vegetarian food vendors, plus live entertainment and a kids' area — is Saturday, noon-6pm at Byrd Park. Admission is free.