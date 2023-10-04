Three new restaurants coming to Richmond this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

So many oatmeal cream pies, so little time. Image: Courtesy of OMG OCPs

It's shaping up to be a delicious weekend for new dining options in town.

What's happening: Three new restaurants are opening the weekend of Oct. 7-8.

🍪 OMG OCPs — Richmond's first and only bakery dedicated to oatmeal cream pies opens Saturday at 11am in the former Cafe Beignet space in Shockoe Bottom.

Inspired by her beloved late uncle's love for the Little Debbie version, owner Erin Kennedy started making her connections at home before launching the brand at local markets last year.

In the store, locals will find a selection of flavors, like traditional, chocolate dipped and with raisins.

Prices are $4.50 per OCP, six packs are $25 and dozens are $48.

Opening hours are Saturday, 11am-9pm; Sunday, noon-8pm and weekday mornings, 7-9am (except Tuesday when they're closed).

🦁 Gold Lion Community Cafe opens Friday at 8am at 1012 Hull St. in Manchester.

The all-vegetarian, breakfast and lunch, plus weekend dinner spot is from married couple and Nashville-area transplants, Matthew and Nafis Narsinghani, Richmond Magazine reports.

Diners can expect sandwiches, salads, craft cocktails, coffee, tons of vegan options and the spot's signature dish: samosas. There are also three ways, plus community-focused events.

🍗 Outre, a Southern fusion takeout and delivery restaurant, also opens Friday, the latest addition to ChefSuite, the ghost kitchen that opened this spring.