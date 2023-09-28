Dachshund-themed festival is coming back to Richmond this weekend
Dachtoberfest — a dachshund-themed, family-friendly event — is back for a second year on Saturday, 9:30am-4pm, at Richmond Raceway Complex.
The event is open to all dogs and includes food trucks, vendors, a doggie costume contest, and the highlight of the day — wiener dog racing.
- Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and $5 to race your wiener dog.
What else to do this weekend: 🪅 Virginia Fiesta! — a daylong celebration of Hispanic heritage with a fiesta market, dancing and food trucks — is Saturday, 9:30am-5pm, at the Science Museum of Virginia.
- Admission is just at $10 (nearly half-off regular museum adult prices) and includes access to all the museum's exhibitions.
🎤 Grace Potter is closing out the Music at Maymont season, Friday at 5:30pm at Maymont. Tickets are $35.
🎵 And Patti LaBelle performs at Altria Sunday at 7pm. Tickets start at $33.50.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.