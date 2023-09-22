1 hour ago - Newcomers
A local writer penned the ultimate Richmond bucket list
There's a new book out all about the must-experience Richmond happenings.
Driving the news: "100 Things to Do in Richmond Before You Die" from local beer columnist and editor Annie Tobey hit bookstores last month. It highlights some of the best local activities and traditions we all know and love:
- Richmond's stellar food and drink scene, including our craft breweries and beloved restaurants like Stella's, Edo's Squid and L'Opossum;
- The river, and all the activities in, on and near it;
- Our museums and historic sites (hey there, VMFA, Poe Museum and Henricus Historical Park).
The book even offers some specific events to check out, like Havana 59's salsa night; adult milkshakes at Station 2 and Pupuseria La Milpa on weekend mornings including its Carnitas Tianguis Show (9am-sellout).
- Plus like 90 other things.
- 📬 But it got us thinking, what's on your Richmond bucket list? Hit reply and let us know.
