1 hour ago - Things to Do
Pride, Oktoberfest, the state fair and more to do in Richmond this weekend
It's a jam-packed, festival-filled weekend in RVA, even with the wall-to-wall rain currently in the forecast.
- But a little rain can't and won't stop local events — they're all going on rain or shine.
What's happening: 🏳️🌈 Pride weekend is here, including Saturday's Virginia Pridefest, noon-8pm on Brown's Island.
- The free fest includes food trucks; wine, beer and cocktails for sale; vendors selling lots of fab pride-themed merch; and live music and performances, including the world's No. 1 Beyonce impersonator.
- There's a Pride kickoff event Friday at 11:30pm with Moore Kismet at Ember Music Hall ($20) and indie pop duo Tegan and Sara closing things out Sunday at 6:30pm on Brown's Island ($46).
🍻 Meanwhile, Maymont's Oktoberfest event, Bier-Garden, is back Friday (6-10pm) and Saturday (11am-10pm).
- The event includes live music, beer and food for sale, and tons of kid-friendly things to do on Saturday.
- Tickets are $10 each day, $5 for kids ages 3-16.
🎡 Plus: The State Fair of Virginia starts Friday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 1, at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.
- Tickets purchased online Thursday are $11.50; $15 online starting Friday or $16 at the gate.
