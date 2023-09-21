1 hour ago - Things to Do

Pride, Oktoberfest, the state fair and more to do in Richmond this weekend

Karri Peifer
Illustration of a thinking emoji rubbing its chin with a slice of pizza, a beer, a bike, a coffee, a book and other things to do swirling around its head.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's a jam-packed, festival-filled weekend in RVA, even with the wall-to-wall rain currently in the forecast.

  • But a little rain can't and won't stop local events — they're all going on rain or shine.

What's happening: 🏳️‍🌈 Pride weekend is here, including Saturday's Virginia Pridefest, noon-8pm on Brown's Island.

  • The free fest includes food trucks; wine, beer and cocktails for sale; vendors selling lots of fab pride-themed merch; and live music and performances, including the world's No. 1 Beyonce impersonator.
  • There's a Pride kickoff event Friday at 11:30pm with Moore Kismet at Ember Music Hall ($20) and indie pop duo Tegan and Sara closing things out Sunday at 6:30pm on Brown's Island ($46).

🍻 Meanwhile, Maymont's Oktoberfest event, Bier-Garden, is back Friday (6-10pm) and Saturday (11am-10pm).

  • The event includes live music, beer and food for sale, and tons of kid-friendly things to do on Saturday.
  • Tickets are $10 each day, $5 for kids ages 3-16.

🎡 Plus: The State Fair of Virginia starts Friday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 1, at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

